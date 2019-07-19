Group 2's touching act for the final round of competition

GROUP 2 are holding a special initiative this weekend which is being led from the front by a woman who has been through a rough trot, but she won't let it dampen her spirit.

Vicky Bonventi had two brain cancer operations last year, with the 62-year-old's life changed forever.

The mother of three has credited Mark Hughes and his foundation for helping her battle on and remain positive over the last 18 months.

To give a little back to the Mark Hughes Foundation, Vicky has worked with Group 2 to organise a Magic Beanie Round.

"It's a big killer of kids and the biggest cancer killer of people under-40. So there is a desperate need for money to help fund research to increase the survival rates," Vicky said.

"I asked Group 2 if the teams would be on board with it and they all said yes in a heartbeat.

"For someone like me to observe the way people within all Group 2 clubs have jumped on board to help out has been amazing. I'm truly in awe."

Beanies are available for purchase and donations can be made at all four games this weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Comets got the ball rolling last weekend, with Vicky blown away by the efforts of the club to raise more than $3700 for the charity.

"It was just meant to be this last round but Steve Gooley from the Comets gave me a call and said they wanted to help out.

"A person from Bellingen shouldn't cheer for the Comets but I do after last weekend. But hopefully we can sell more beanies than them this Sunday."

The Woolgoolga Seahorses are not only raising money for the Mark Hughes Foundation in their crucial game on Sunday against the Macksville Sea Eagles, but are also supporting R U OK?

Kick off for the match is 2.45pm.

Other Sunday games feature the Magpies hosting the Comets and the Grafton derby between the Ghosts and Devils.

Saturday's game between the Panthers and the Axemen in Sawtell commences at 2.45pm.