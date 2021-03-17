Group allegedly had plans to ‘bash someone’ night of death

A man knew a group were planning to “bash someone” before he helped hunt down and kill a Beenleigh father in Surfers Paradise, a court was told.

Zaynn Stevannes Bekker applied for bail in the Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday for one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

It is alleged Bekker was with Kyle Jack Webb, his stepbrother Jye Sebastian Webb-Italia and Jarod James Miller when they went into Surfers Paradise about 9pm on September 23 last year.

Raymond Harris, 27, was stabbed to death on Orchid Ave.

Gold Coast stabbing victim Raymond Harris. Photo: Supplied

Webb, Webb-Italia and Miller are accused of "hunting" down Mr Harris before the attack. The three have been charged with murder.

Amy Anne Ackerman is also charged with accessory after the fact.

It is alleged Bekker helped Webb and Ackerman flee to a hotel in Brisbane.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Jackson told the court on Wednesday that prior to the group going into Surfers Paradise witnesses said Bekker was aware Webb, Webb-Italia and Miller had knives.

"He also indicated (to police) that he knew they were going to bash someone," Sgt Jackson said.

"He was going there to watch and assist them whether or not he has actively participated at the time."

Sgt Jackson also played CCTV footage to the court.

Raymond Harris was stabbed to death in Surfers Paradise. Photo: Supplied

The Bulletin is unable to disclose what was in the CCTV footage as Magistrate Grace Kahlert ordered the contents of the footage not be disclosed to ensure a fair trial of Bekker's co-accused.

Bekker's barrister Russell Pearce, instructed by Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, said the police case was circumstantial.

"If anything he is a passive presence," he said.

"What is unclear is what knowledge he had of what the other two co-accused had in mind."

Mr Pearce said Bekker had been in custody for almost six months and there had been a significant delay in providing the full brief of evidence to his lawyers.

He said Bekker had plans to live with his mother in Cannonvale in the Whitsundays.

Magistrate Kahlert denied bail. She said Bekker was a risk of reoffending or failing to appear in court.

The matter will return to court on March 25.

