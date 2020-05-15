Group golf returns as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Clarence National MP Chris Gulaptis with members of the Maclean Golf Club who received $25,000 for construction of a new golf cart shed.

GOLF :Golf NSW announced yesterday that clubs across the state are to allow groups of four players again from today.

A limit of two players per group was put in place last month due to social distancing restrictions but that has been elevated to two as the curve continues to flatten.

Golf NSW reminded all stakeholders that despite the loosening restrictions, social distancing must still be practised by all.

“Golf NSW is pleased to advise that the NSW Office of Sport has confirmed the resumption of golf in groups of four. While the limit to the number of people exercising outdoors has increased to 10, there has been no change to social distancing requirements,” Golf NSW said in a media release.

Additional measures including raised playing holes and leaving flags in must still be acknowledged, but Clarence golfers will be delighted to get back to playing in larger groups.

For more information on the return to regular groups of four on the course, contact your local golf club or visit golfnsw.org.au

CLARENCE CLUBS URGED TO APPLY FOR NEW GRANTS

A TOTAL of $300,000 in grants was made available to not-for-profits and community organisations in the Clarence and Richmond Valleys from last Monday.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said the grants will assist clubs in bouncing back during this difficult time.

“The Community Building Partnership program has proved extremely popular over the years in delivering projects with great social, environmental and recreational outcomes,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis said the virus crisis should not stop local community groups, preschools and sports clubs applying for a share to improve their facilities

“In fact, this enforced downtime is a great opportunity to plan for the future of your not for profit,” he said.

Applications close at 5pm, on June 12.

Applicants must read the program guidelines to ensure their club or organisation and proposed project are eligible for part of the $300,000 in government grants.

For more information about the NSW Nationals in Government’s 2020 Community Building Partnership Program, visit nsw.gov.au/cbp