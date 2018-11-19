Young teens caught in dramatic citizens arrest

Police were called to an incident on Mackay-Bucasia Road.

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy will face Mackay Children's Court on a slew of charges after a group of anonymous vigilantes banded together and took the law into their own hands at Mount Pleasant.

The teenager was taken into custody shortly after 10am on Saturday and subsequently charged with two counts of break and enter, possession of a dangerous drug, stealing and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said Mackay police had been made aware of an incident, allegedly involving two under-age children driving a car on Mackay-Bucasia Road, when a motorist called 000.

The person told police that two juveniles were driving a car "that they shouldn't be".

"Motorists observed kids in the car and observed that they were too young to drive," another QPS spokesman said.

He said a group of motorists "pulled the car over" on Mackay-Bucasia Rd, close to Mt Pleasant Shopping Centre.

Members of the group used their body weight to push against the car doors to prevent the youngsters from getting out of the vehicle until police arrived, the spokesman said. This temporarily blocked one lane of the Mackay-Bucasia Rd.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested shortly after three police crews arrived on the scene, the second spokesman said. Another juvenile sought by police evaded them.

The spokesman said the charges against the 15-year-old were related to a series of break-ins that had occurred early Saturday morning on Emma Drive at Richmond.

At 7.30am a car allegedly was approached at a property on Emma Drive and a wallet stolen from the car.

It's alleged a car was then stolen from a shed at a second property on the same street.

The police spokesman said he could not provide any "information about the group of residents who had stopped the car.