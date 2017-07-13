20°
Groups likely to take over crown land management

Caitlan Charles | 13th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
Maclean Show presient Brian Ferrie speaks to the crowd.
Maclean Show presient Brian Ferrie speaks to the crowd. Adam Hourigan

THE MACLEAN Show Society is likely to take over the management of the Maclean Showground with a new agreement set to go before council next week.

President of the Maclean Show Society Brian Ferry gave a deputation to the Corporate Governance and Works committee stating they were happy to take on the management of the crown land if council addressed the backlog of infrastructure work and council repayed a debt of more than $7000 the show society said they were owed.

"One of the poles has dry rot, the wash up area... is in a disgraceful manner and needs refitting completely, there is a pole over near the RV park that... is loose and will spin around in the wind - that was reported at least two years ago,” Mr Ferry said.

Councillors asked that staff follow up what was mentioned in Mr Ferry's deputation to see what could be done.

Cr Andrew Baker asked for a breakdown of the money set aside for upgrades and maintenance between now and the council meeting on Tuesday next week.

"Could we have a breakdown of what was intended by council to do with that (money) and what council proposed to do leading up to or as part of the hand over arrangements,” he said.

The same discussions are under way with community group who use Hawthrone Park, South Grafton, but council staff were unable to share the result of discussions with the group.

The crown land Hawthrone park sits on also includes the adjacent Hay Street Rugby fields that would be excluded from any future management arrangement and Council would continue to manage these grounds.

The matter will appear before council next week at their monthly meeting.

