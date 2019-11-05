Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mountain Blue is a family-owned company, established in 1978 producing high quality blueberry fruit and genetics.
Mountain Blue is a family-owned company, established in 1978 producing high quality blueberry fruit and genetics.
News

Grower ordered to pay damages over blueberry genetics row

Matt Deans
4th Nov 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLUEBERRY company Mountain Blue has successfully defended its intellectual property by winning a legal battle against a local grower that it accused of unauthorised exploitation of its' blueberry genetics.

The Federal Court of Australia recently ordered that a competitor illegally infringed a variety of blueberry developed by Mountain Blue, which was protected by Australian intellectual property law.

The court ruled the grower engaged in unauthorised exploitation of the blueberry genetics.

"They sought to obtain a competitive advantage by not paying royalties and circumventing marketing restrictions associated with the variety with the specific intention of profiting from Mountain Blue's intellectual property," Mountain Blue Managing Director, Andrew Bell explained.

Mountain Blue's blueberry varieties are world renowned.
Mountain Blue's blueberry varieties are world renowned.

After a significant legal battle, the court orders were handed down and Mountain Blue was awarded damages in the order of $300,000 and court costs under the provisions of the Plant Breeder's Rights Act.

It's understood DNA testing was used to confirm the unauthorised use of genetics.

The Clarence Valley Orara Way farmer was ordered to pay damages and he was ordered to remove his blueberry plants.

Mr Bell welcomed the result, saying his company invests heavily to ensure their growers can compete in this increasingly competitive landscape.

"Mountain Blue invests millions of dollars every year to develop new cultivars, which are then licensed around the world," he said.

"It is imperative that Plant Breeder's Rights are enforced for the future of Australian agriculture.

"Without enforcement, there would be a disincentive for companies like ours to invest in new cultivars that help the whole industry and ultimately provide better outcomes for consumers.

"It is crucial that Australian fruit and vegetable products are at the upper echelon so that we can compete in an increasingly globalised fruit and vegetable market.

DNA testing was used to prove the basis of the case.
DNA testing was used to prove the basis of the case.

Mr Bell said "he was also heartened by the fact the amendments made to the Plant Breeder's Rights Act earlier this year, which introduced additional damages as a remedy for Plant Breeder's Rights infringement for the first time.

He said the act put companies like Mountain Blue in a stronger position to take meaningful action against "those that choose to do the wrong thing and seek a free ride at the expense of Australian agricultural innovators."

Mr Bell, however, warned "the Australian Government must not rest and there is much more that can and needs to be done to improve intellectual property laws relating to agriculture and protect Australian agricultural innovations and investments for the benefit of all Australians."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock 'kill for hire' claim in Sharon Edwards' murder trial

        premium_icon Shock 'kill for hire' claim in Sharon Edwards' murder trial

        Crime Witness tells court murder accused John Edwards thought Sharon Edward's died after a hit job gone wrong

        REVEALED: All the big winners at Jacaranda

        premium_icon REVEALED: All the big winners at Jacaranda

        People and Places Winners are grinners for festival

        Drink driving blitz catches man four times limit

        premium_icon Drink driving blitz catches man four times limit

        Crime Coffs/Clarence police busy over three-day operation

        CATNAP: Lost for 10 days, Galaxy the cat turns up 700km away

        premium_icon CATNAP: Lost for 10 days, Galaxy the cat turns up 700km away

        People and Places After travelling 700km away from home, Galaxy just wants a cuddle.