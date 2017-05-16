Growing a good garden together

(back l-r) Paul Norris, Edith Blanch and Francine Nash get their hands into the community garden art CHS Training in South Grafton.

FRANCINE Nash pokes her fingers through some greenery, digging out some weeds as she goes.

"We've got some poor man's beans, some parsley over here,” she says.

She's not describing her own garden though, but the community garden on the grounds of CHS Training in South Grafton.

"I've got my own vegie gaeden at home, but I like to come here for a bit of socialising,” she said.

The garden has been established for a few years at the site, and Francine said the people who come each Wednesday find it through different ways.

"I came along to do an organic gardening course and stayed here, one of the other guys was doing an aged care course and found his way out here,” she said.

"We like to grow organically what we have here, and we share around what we grow.

"But sometimes we don't go home with much, but it's just doing something useful, get your hands dirty, a bit of wedding, planting, watering and a bit of a chat.”

Francine said the group also maintained their own worm farm and compost, and often brought their own seeds to grow.

"We'd love to have some more people come along and get involved, we'd like to expand the garden beds and do some work out the front but we haven't had the time,” she said.

"I think it's just great to get in here and watch everything grow with the others.”

The group meets each Wednesday at CHS Training near the bridge in South Grafton from 9.30am.