24°
News

Growing a good garden together

Adam Hourigan
| 16th May 2017 10:01 AM
(back l-r) Paul Norris, Edith Blanch and Francine Nash get their hands into the community garden art CHS Training in South Grafton.
(back l-r) Paul Norris, Edith Blanch and Francine Nash get their hands into the community garden art CHS Training in South Grafton. Adam Hourigan Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRANCINE Nash pokes her fingers through some greenery, digging out some weeds as she goes.

"We've got some poor man's beans, some parsley over here,” she says.

She's not describing her own garden though, but the community garden on the grounds of CHS Training in South Grafton.

"I've got my own vegie gaeden at home, but I like to come here for a bit of socialising,” she said.

The garden has been established for a few years at the site, and Francine said the people who come each Wednesday find it through different ways.

"I came along to do an organic gardening course and stayed here, one of the other guys was doing an aged care course and found his way out here,” she said.

"We like to grow organically what we have here, and we share around what we grow.

"But sometimes we don't go home with much, but it's just doing something useful, get your hands dirty, a bit of wedding, planting, watering and a bit of a chat.”

Francine said the group also maintained their own worm farm and compost, and often brought their own seeds to grow.

"We'd love to have some more people come along and get involved, we'd like to expand the garden beds and do some work out the front but we haven't had the time,” she said.

"I think it's just great to get in here and watch everything grow with the others.”

The group meets each Wednesday at CHS Training near the bridge in South Grafton from 9.30am.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarencecommunity

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Douglas returns home for field renaming

NATURE lovers have an opportunity to spot a rare Wallaby this Saturday with home-grown hero Kane Douglas returning to Yamba for field renaming

Big River Industries lists on ASX

The Big River Group, of which the local Big River Timbers is a part has listed on the ASX.

Stock exchange listing to support expansion plans

Wanna fly with a baby on your lap? That'll be $50 thanks

Other airlines do not charge for bubs to travel on domestic flights

Six Mile Lane service road in use on highway

Detour sign.

Road in use for overpass to be built

Local Partners

$9 million to help Surf Life Savers help us

SURF Life Saving NSW will receive more than $9 million from the NSW Coalition Government to boost its rescue capabilities.

Growing a good garden together

(back l-r) Paul Norris, Edith Blanch and Francine Nash get their hands into the community garden art CHS Training in South Grafton.

CHS Training garden brings avid green thumbs together

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Wallaby takes time off for official ceremony in Yamba

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen entries now open

The 2016 Junior Queens party, Karen Hackett, Junior Director, Princess Kate Smith, Queen Maeve Dougherty, Arianna Schmajster , Chloe Hallam, Faith Sullivan, Annelise Uren and Chloe Hackett having a ball during the Jacaranda Festival.

Entries now open for the 2017 Junior Jacaranda Queen

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell reveals the best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

Game of Thrones "prequels": George RR Martin spills

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

“What we’re talking about are new stories"

Q&A heats up as protesters say young people "targeted"

“Students have been protesting for generations,” he said.

So it's OK for men to bed hop, but a no-no for women?

Kaitlyn is the bad girl (apparently)

Does it make a difference if they’re a man or a woman?

'You’ve broken up my family'

It’s all set off by a photo of their partners in bed together

Irwins hoped for third baby before Crocodile Hunter's death

Steve Irwin with daughter Bindi.

“Steve said to me how excited he was when Bindi was born.”

All You Need and More at a Great Price

18 - 20 Havelock St, Lawrence 2460

House 4 2 2 $359,000

With motivated vendors don’t let this one slip through your fingers. This solid low set 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom family home set on 1996m2 and has a lot to offer.

Spectacular Clarence River Home!

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate 2460

House 4 2 6 $749,000

280 Riverbank Road, Lower Southgate is a spectacular lifestyle property with an expansive waterfront, a fully renovated 4 bedroom river home and a productive...

Prestigious Oceanfront Penthouse

35/20 Pacific Parade, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $630,000

This is the beach side lifestyle opportunity you have been dreaming of. This spectacular ocean front penthouse apartment located within the prestigious Sands...

Smart, tidy, master built and great shedding

24 Cypress Street, Townsend 2463

House 3 1 2 $375,000

When you’re looking to get on the flat and need the quality of a master built brick home, then 24 Cypress Street, Townsend provides this type of home in the...

Vendors Say SELL!

8 Arthur Street, Grafton 2460

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

Craftsman built and exceptionally presented 8 Arthur Street is arguably one of the best contemporary homes to come to market this year... Offering a dual skillion...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

31 (and 82) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

Rural 3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

82 (and 31) BENNETTS ROAD, Nymboida 2460

3 1 9 Auction

(THIS PROPERTY ADDRESS IS ALSO KNOWN AS 82 Bennetts Road) Superb river frontage with easy access; a beautifully renovated timber cottage, plenty of shedding...

COUNTDOWN TO AUCTION - 2 WEEKS TO GO

2 BANKSIA STREET, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 Auction

THE owners of this tidy home in a quiet Westlawn street want out ASAP. The property is simply begging for someone to love it and finish what these owners have...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

Your Search Ends Here

36 Melaleuca Drive, Yamba 2464

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Looking for value for money? Then look no further! Just make sure you look quickly though because this feature packed property has been priced to meet today hot...

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Nine incredible, multi-million dollar Coast homes for sale

This award-winning home was designed by architect Paul Clout.

Some of the Coast's most lavish houses

A close look what Sekisui's newest plans mean for Coolum

SEKISUI: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposed Yaroomba development.

Revealed: The pros and cons of Yaroomba's proposed new "village"

20mil homes not enough: Need for sand mine questioned

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers, where the proposed development was rejected.

Community questions need for site as data reveals scale of resources

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!