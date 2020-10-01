GROWING CONCERN: Karen’s new career rebuilding the area

Karen Ford retired from a 30-year career due to her personal struggle with Multiple Sclerosis and now spends her days growing native seedlings into plants, which she donates to Landcare and local land owners.

Karen Ford retired from a 30-year career due to her personal struggle with Multiple Sclerosis and now spends her days growing native seedlings into plants, which she donates to Landcare and local land owners.

WHEN her career was put on hold after a struggle with Multiple Sclerosis, Karen Ford decided she’d help rebuild someone else’s natural environment.

Ms Ford has propagated over 2000 native plants in the backyard of her Grafton rental property in an effort to revitalise Clarence Valley vegetation that was decimated by bushfires earlier this year.

After graduating from a Diploma of Conservation Land Management in 2019, Ms Ford enrolled in a Certificate II in Horticulture to continue to explore and build upon her knowledge of native flora and foster her new lifestyle.

Ms Ford said that she spends three hours per day tending to the plants which include varieties of Tallowwood and River Red Gum in addition to spending time collecting seeds to grow more.

“I was introduced to Landcare while I was studying at TAFE NSW and the work they do every day inspires me to want to do my bit for conservation by donating plans to revitalise the environment,” Ms Ford said.

“TAFE NSW has equipped me with the practical skills that I need to do what I love and make a difference in my retirement.”

Landcare Co-ordinator Debbie Repschlager said the work which Ms Ford does greatly assists in aiding the local environment in the long term rebuild of homes for native animals like koalas.

“It is the individual environmental passion, effort and hard work which Karen displays that underpins the Landcare movement. We thank her for all of the work she does for the local environment.

“The acts of generosity Karen shows not only helps as future habitat for birds and animals but also the act of giving living plants to people so heavily traumatised by fire gives a glimmer hope to aid in their personal healing.”

