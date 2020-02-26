Growing initiative keeping kids in school

IT IS something many women might take for granted, but access to menstrual products is not only a struggle in some places, it can be a barrier to learning.

Days for Girls is an organisation consisting of groups worldwide who sew and deliver sanitary items to girls in developing nations and with 113 teams in Australia the organisation is flourishing.

Many of the kits transported to places like Papua New Guinea and Ethiopia are created right here in the Clarence Valley.

NSW co-ordinator for Days for Girls, Kerrie Huxham lives in Yamba and helps facilitate the creation and transportation of countless numbers of menstrual kits to girls who need them across Africa and the Pacific.

Ms Huxham said the group was founded in response to the issue of girls in some nations missing school on days they had their period, simply because they did not have access to menstrual products.

“It is called Days for Girls because it gives the days of the month when they are menstruating back to the girls because many of them do not go to school,” she said.

“They feel as though they can’t join in things. A week out of school every month adds up to a lot of days (away from school) so the gap gets a lot bigger between the girls and the boys.”

Ms Huxham said each kit is filled with reusable pads, a few pairs of undies, some soap and washers and while at first they were simple white designs the kits were now “every beautiful colour in the world”.

“We make a kit that has seven liners in it made out of beautiful cotton which clip around the undies and they last three to five years,” she said.

“The girls absolutely love them.”

The groups in the Clarence meet monthly in Iluka and Maclean and once the kits are created they get sent to Townsville – via the greyhound bus – and on to Papua New Guinea.

“Since December I have put 785 kits on the bus and that is the cheapest way we can get them to Townsville,” Ms Huxham said.

“We have a commitment to get 2000 kits to New Guinea in the next two months.”

Ms Huxham said there was a real opportunity for people to help their cause, either by heading along to one of the workshops or by simply donating unwanted fabrics or soaps.

“People can help out with material donations, of soaps and dark coloured washers,” she said.

“There are a lot of women out there who have stashes of these beautiful fabric. They are really acceptable and we would welcome any donations of cotton, poly-cotton or flannelette.”

Days for Girls workshops are held every last Monday of the month at the Iluka hall between 9am and 2pm and the Maclean group meet every last Friday at the Baptist church in Townsend.

For more information or to make a donation contact Kerrie on 0429 647 200.