Grubs steal charity donations

Jo Sanders from the Sweet Side of South Cafe, with the Paws Walk for Autism charity bucket which someone stole money from.

Jo Sanders from the Sweet Side of South Cafe, with the Paws Walk for Autism charity bucket which someone stole money from. Ebony Stansfield

THEY were trying to raise money for children with autism when someone stole money from The Sweet Side of South.

Sadly, this isn't the first time this has happened in South Grafton.

A few weeks ago money was taken out of a fundrasing bucket at South Grafton News and Gifts.

When The Daily Examiner spoke to Jo Sanders from the cafe she was absolutely gutted.

Ms Sanders said there were notes and gold coins in the bucket but when they checked it one morning what was left was only five and 10 cent pieces.

"The cling wrap on the bucket was pulled back,” she said.

They plan to go through their CCTV footage to find out who stole the money.

"It's just wrong, stealing from a charity that's trying to raise money for autistic children,” Jo said.

"I can't believe someone would do that.”

They've tkane measures to make it harder for people to steal from the fundrasing bucket.

"Get a job, get your own money. Grow some morals,” Jo said.

She added The Sweet Side of South enjoy helping the community but this act it's dis-heartening.

The cafe has been an avid supporter for the community including in the 'Doing it for our farmers' campaign.

Founder of the Local Paws Walk for Autism Veronica Balsamello said the theft was wrong on so many levels.

When it happened to South Grafton News and Gifts, Veronica told supporters of the event on Facebook.

Only two minutes after she posted it, a local man Chris Robinson from C.J's Custom Display and Cabinets offered to make and donate lockable boxes.

In less than a day he donated seven lockable boxes to the charity.

"A big thank you to Chris Robinson!...We really do meet some really amazing people through this journey of fundraising,” she wrote on Facebook.