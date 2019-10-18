Gruelling 100km river race hits the Clarence for 2019

PADDLE: Gavin and Zoe Rayward on the Clarence River suring the Clarence 100.

WATER SPORTS: Kayaks hit the water yesterday for the Clarence Valley's most gruelling river race, the Clarence 100, which takes place over three days and covers 100km between Copmanhurst and Yamba.

Of the large number of entrants this year are three daddy/daughter teams that have entered the tandem section, with the youngest entrant being 11-year old Zoe Rayward, who will be attempting the three stages (100km) as part of a four-person team.

Teamed with Zoe is her father Gavin Rayward, as well as Grace Stackman (12 years old) and Adrian Stackman.

Launched in 2015, the Clarence 100 has more participants signing up each year. Begun as a personal physical challenge, the event has taken hold on the kayaking community and has grown alongside local clubs such as the Grafton Canoe Club, Yamba Surf Club Nippers and the Big River Canoe Club.

Competitors depart the Grafton Rowing Club for stage 2 at 7am today en route to Lower Clarence River Rowing Club.