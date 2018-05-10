Gruen ‘meltdown’ you didn’t see

Wil Anderson, host of Gruen, was accused of being a “brat” during filming.

Wil Anderson, host of Gruen, was accused of being a “brat” during filming.

FUNNYMAN Wil Anderson has been accused of being not funny at all and in fact downright rude to the audience during the filming of the episode of panel show Gruen, which aired on Wednesday evening.

It's claimed he berated the audience for not laughing at his jokes, told one woman watching the recording to "f*** off" when she said the segment was boring and later stormed off stage.

One audience member told news.com.au Anderson appeared to have a "meltdown".

"It was a complete dummy spit. To be honest he was a bit of a brat."

For his part, Anderson said it was a "terrible audience ... just sitting back in their seats".

The ABC played down the incident and said there was "nothing untoward" during the filming and it was simply Anderson's regular audience "interplay".

Todd Sampson, Wil Anderson and Russel Howcroft from ABC’s Gruen.

It's claimed things went south quickly at Tuesday's filming during the first segment of the show, an analysis of the recent Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal.

While it appears on screen for only minutes, the segment on Wednesday's show took a full 40 minutes to film with few laughs coming from the bleachers.

Anderson was not happy, said the audience member, who asked not to be named.

"Afterwards, Anderson stood up and said (words to the effect of) 'that took 40 f***ing minutes to film. I don't want to be out of line but you guys are the worst audience I've ever had'".

A plucky audience member then appeared to take Anderson on, saying the reason there had been little in the way of laughing was because the segment had been "boring".

"When one woman called out the topic was boring, (Anderson) was like 'why don't you f*** off then'".

The audience member that news.com.au spoke to said the berating worked up to a point, with the next two segments taking far less time to film.

But when the show was done, rather than hanging around for selfies, Anderson went off in what appeared to be a huff.

"Storming off at the end made him seem like a real pr***."

People at the filming, in the ABC's Sydney studios in Ultimo, were taken aback by his abruptness, said the audience member.

"It was a complete dummy spit. To be honest he was a bit of a brat."

Comedian Will Anderson is said to have not been happy at the audience’s lack of laughter. Picture: Wayne Taylor.

On Triple M Sydney on Tuesday morning Anderson continued berating the audience putting the blame on them for "sitting back".

"We were doing Gruen last night and that audience was just a terrible audience," he told The Grill Team.

"Usually we have a fantastic audience and it wasn't that they were bad people, but they were just sitting back in seats not giving you the energy that you need so you try to rev them up. I literally just told them they weren't doing a good job."

He said if they wanted to "sit back" they could do that at home.

The ABC said the interaction with the audience was Gruen business as usual.

"There was nothing unusual or untoward about last night's live recording of Gruen," a spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.

"Wil interplays with the live audience on a regular basis to ensure high energy in the room and the audience feel engaged and entertained. Last night's audience took this interplay with the good humour with which it was intended and Wil thanked them for their enthusiasm at the end of the recording."

Gruen is one of the ABC's highest rating shows and is a backbone of the network's schedule.

In Tuesday night's Budget, the Government announced funding cuts to the public broadcaster which will effectively strip $84 million from its bottom line.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said the ABC would still receive $3.2bn from the public purse over three years and said it was equivalent to "efficiency dividends" placed on other Government departments.

But Labor leader Bill Shorten said the ABC was one of the "pet hates of the right-wing of the Liberal party".

"Because the ABC occasionally asks questions of the Government, they're going to wind back $83 million," he told the broadcaster.

In a tongue-in-cheek response, the Gruen team unveiled its "new logo" due to the cut backs with the slimmed down show's name changed to simply "Gru".