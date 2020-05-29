Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

GRAPHIC: Gruesome find in feral cat’s stomach

by Jack Gramenz
29th May 2020 5:06 PM

 

A feral cat caught in a trap has been found with 17 dead native lizards inside its stomach in New Zealand.

A ranger at the Kaitorete Spit on the nation's South Island found the feral cat after it was trapped in Canterbury, according to New Zealand outlet Stuff.

It's not known how long the cat had been trapped, it's believed to have occurred some time during the coronavirus lockdown, but the animal was only discovered after restrictions in New Zealand were eased.

Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.
Many of the lizards were found still fully intact inside the cat's stomach.


The cat's stomach was cut open to see if it had eaten any native animals after it was caught near a known habitat of a protected lizard species.

Inside its stomach were 17 dead native skinks, and parts of other lizards.

New Zealand's Department of Conservation didn't specify the exact species, citing smuggling concerns.

Cats, feral and domestic, terrorise native animals in Australia and New Zealand, which until a few centuries ago, didn't have them as a predator.

Lizards also move slower in colder weather, placing them at particular risk at this time of the year.

Originally published as Gruesome find in feral cat's stomach

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police aim for education, compliance from pubs and clubs

        premium_icon Police aim for education, compliance from pubs and clubs

        News With licenced premises awaiting NSW Government confirmation of a new public health order, NSW Police will be to make sure they stick to the new rules

        Why death of print won't be the end of your stories

        Why death of print won't be the end of your stories

        Opinion How you can support our work to keep our communities informed

        Whipping up a taste sensation from Yamba

        premium_icon Whipping up a taste sensation from Yamba

        Food & Entertainment Locals flock in lockdown to food warehouse for a Fresh Friday

        Jan’s recipe request keeps her cooking in lockdown

        premium_icon Jan’s recipe request keeps her cooking in lockdown

        Food & Entertainment She’s been labelled as the “New Flo” after her pumpkin scone recipe made it into an...