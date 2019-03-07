Menu
A truck crashed into a guardrail on the Cunningham Highway last night. FILE
Guardrail 'saves truckie's life' in highway crash

Michael Nolan
7th Mar 2019 11:15 AM
POLICE say a truckie is lucky to be alive after his Kenilworth veered off the Cunningham Highway and crashed about 11pm last night.

Warwick Police said the crash would have been a fatal if the truck had not hit a nearby guardrail.

"The officer on scene said the guardrail saved the truck from rolling off the road," Senior Constable Matt Shield said.

Instead the truck mounted the guardrail causing significant damage to the undercarriage and spilling about 500L of fuel across the highway.

Police gave the 74-year-old Junction Hill driver a blood-alcohol test, which returned a negative reading.

The crash occurred between Karara and the Durikai State Forest.

Sen-Constable Shield said the section of road was straight and level.

"Police will we looking into the possibility that fatigue was a factor," he said.

It took emergency services about seven hours to clean the fuel, tow the truck and remove the damaged guardrail.

Police investigations are continuing.

