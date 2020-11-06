Menu
Santa is coming to Grafton Shoppingworld!
Guess who's coming to Grafton...

6th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
The COVID Grinch has tried to steal Christmas this year.. however never fear: Santa will be here at Grafton Shoppingworld!  

2020 has been difficult for everyone as we all face multiple challenges but, Grafton Shoppingworld organisers plan to make this Christmas bigger and better than ever.

Santa photos will be taking place at Grafton Shoppingworld during December in a COVID safe environment.  

Their COVID Safe Santa Photos & Gift Wrapping will take place in the centre from December 5, 2020 right through to Christmas Eve.  

For more information visit the Grafton Shoppingworld Facebook page.

