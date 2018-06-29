Guest gatecrashes segment on The Project

THE ABC's Tom Gleeson was on Thursday night's episode of The Project to spruik a surprising cause - why Grant Denyer should win the Gold Logie.

But Gleeson caused some awkwardness when he refused to leave the desk after his segment ended, leaving the hosts scrambling.

After skewering the Family Feud host during this week's episode of Hard Chat, Gleeson made an appearance on Network 10 to spruik his #Denyer4Gold campaign.

Following his Hard Chat segment, the comedian has declared he will campaign nonstop for Denyer until voting for the Logies closes on Sunday.

Tom Gleeson had Pete Helliar in stiches over his refusal to leave The Project desk. Picture: Channel 10

While Gleeson's campaign to get Denyer the Gold Logie may come as a surprise given he works at the ABC, the comedian said he felt sorry for Denyer.

"I used to be angry at the Logies, because Denyer was voted for gold for the popular personality on TV for a game show that has been axed due to low ratings on the third highest rating network and I thought this is idiotic,"Gleeson told The Project.

Judging by Hugh Riminton and Carrie Bickmore’s awkward expressions Gleesons’ refusal to leave had not been planned. Picture: Channel 10

"Then I thought why get angry, when you can get behind the poor little bastard, so I thought let's get him the Gold Logie because it's perfect. Let's push the Logies to its most absurd extreme ever and give the Gold Logie to a guy that doesn't have a TV show. It's beautiful."

After Gleeson made several awkward references to Family Feud's low ratings and subsequent axing, host Carrie Bickmore thanked the comedian for coming on The Project - but he refused to budge from his seat.

"You really need to go," she repeated, while Pete Helliar awkwardly added: "You've got to go mate."

"No I'm staying here, Denyer for gold!" Gleeson replied, giving a thumbs up to the camera and not moving.

Judging by the surprised reaction from the panel, Gleeson's decision to stay on the desk had not been planned.

Appearing momentarily lost for words, Bickmore called for producers to "roll tape" on the video package introducing the next guests.

Gleeson ended his gatecrashing stint by chanting “Denyer for gold” until he was cut off by MasterChef. Picture: Channel 10

Still on the desk when next guests The Rubens made their appearance, Gleeson continued his Project takeover by talking over the music and other panelists' questions to the band.

Finishing his live TV gatecrash on a high, Gleeson began chanting his slogan "Denyer for gold, Denyer for gold", as The Project's credits rolled - until he was finally cut off by MasterChef.

