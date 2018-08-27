Guilty! Dylan Napa accepts ban, season could be over

Dylan Napa will miss three games for hit on Andrew McCullough

DYLAN Napa's 2018 NRL season could be over.

The Roosters hardman has accepted a three-game suspension handed down by the game's match review committee.

He was charged with a grade three dangerous contact for a sickening hit on Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough that left the rake knocked out cold and convulsing on the ground.

The incident occurred during Saturday's clash at Allianz Stadium.

The ban means Napa will miss Round 25 and the first two finals games. The Roosters will have at least two finals, but it means his season will be finished if the Chooks go out in straight sets.

On the flip side, the suspension allows him to return if the Roosters make the grand final.