Guineas could tempt classy filly Carry on Ringo

Jockey Jodi Worley with trainer Paddy Cunningham at the Yamba Cup Race Day at the Grafton Racecourse. Photo: Bruce Thomas / Grafton Daily Examiner 7 March 2015

RACING: Carry On Ringo is a talented three-year-old filly from Glen Innes who could be headed across the Great Dividing Range for next month's upgraded Grafton Guineas.

The Paddy Cunningham-trained daughter of Drumbeats won her third race from just her sixth start at Tamworth on Tuesday when successful in the Peel Valley Tyres Benchmark 57 Handicap (1200m).

Cunningham said after the victory a Grafton Guineas could be in store for the filly, who won her very first start in this year's Walcha Maiden.

Clarence River Jockey Club executive officer Michael Beattie said the filly is just what the club was hoping to attract to this year's July Racing Carnival.

The Guineas feature received a major boost in prizemoney this year, and it is already paying dividends.

"By raising the Guineas to $80,000 we've also been able to make it a quality handicap,” Beattie said. "That will compress the weights and make it easier for the better performed horses.”

With Carry On Ringo aimed at a Guineas win, memories of another Glen Innes galloper who featured heavily at Grafton was Tiny's Finito.

But Cunningham's little galloper might have a way to go to match the Ramornie Handicap winner, who was beaten two lengths by Lightning Bend before he returned to win the 1990 feature.

"She's a nice filly,” Paddy Cunningham said.

"She'll have to have another run before the Guineas though.”

Just where that will be is yet to be determined, but it could easily be a Highway Handicap in Sydney too.