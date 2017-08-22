Guitarist on road sings Lifeline's praises

Classical guitarist and Lifeline advocate Murray Mandel is travelling the country to promote the essential counselling service. You can catch Murray outside of Coles in South Grafton today.

ONE of the most effective ways to reach out and help your fellow humans is to be present for them.

That's why retired Sydney microbiologist and classical guitarist Murray Mandel is in Grafton for two days.

The 64-year-old volunteer is travelling around the country in his campervan on a musical mission to promote the much-needed Lifeline telephone counselling services.

Mr Mandel started his personal odyssey in Canberra in March with the backing of Lifeline and so far has raised more than $9000.

He said besides the fundraising element, he enjoyed meeting people along the way and championing the free service every Australian can use no matter what their circumstances.

"It's a privilege to be here and to send a strong message that help is always there,” he said.

"I'm taking my time to reach out to as many Australians as possible about the importance of Lifeline, including to the community of Grafton.”

Mr Mandel, who is deaf and relies on hearing aids to communicate and play his classical guitar, has set three years for his fundraising project which will see him visit more than 150 destinations.

Clarence Valley residents can enjoy Mr Mandel's fine guitarmanship and be assured of a friendly chat at his performance space outside Coles in South Grafton today.

All money he raises goes directly to Lifeline.

"I hope passers-by will find my live playing a soothing background as they go about their daily chores,” he said.