Gulaptis at the centre of fishing stoush

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has acknowledged the complexities of the Government’s fishing reforms.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis has acknowledged the complexities of the Government’s fishing reforms.

SIMMERING tensions over fishing reforms boiled over last week with the member for Clarence front and centre.

Barbs were traded in parliament last week as MP’s debated a petition tabled by Orange MP Phil Donato calling for an inquiry into fishing industry reforms.

The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MP accused Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis of saying “one thing in your electorate and another thing in the chamber” as he lambasted the Government over their “confusing and covert” implementation of a controversial share trading scheme.

The scheme allows commercial fishers to buy and sell endorsements and Mr Donato said many had been left “decimated” while “those with the right connections have managed to accumulate shares from afar”.

“The Government’s commercial fishing reform process has been a disgrace. Reform should not leave an industry completely decimated after it,” he said.

While acknowledging the complexities, Mr Gulaptis said the reforms “absolutely had to happen” and opposed setting up an inquiry.

He said after having met with a range of interested parties over the course of the reforms he knew there were many views and accepted the share trading scheme was “complex and convoluted”.

But they had ensured there was assistance to help fishers adjust, low interest loans, retraining assistance grants and a $16 million adjustment program on offer.

“For many years, the State’s commercial fishing industry sent the NSW Government a strong message that action had to be taken to make the industry more viable and secure — that is exactly what the Government has done,” he said.

“As with all restructures there are winners and losers, but I can assure you the Government is committed to delivering a sustainable, viable and prosperous seafood industry.”

However Mr Donato took issue with Mr Gulaptis’ use of the phrase “winners and losers” and read from an email the Clarence MP sent to Bruce Neevelt in June 2017 which stated Mr Gulaptis would “support any full time fisher who has lost value in his business as a consequence of the restructure”.

“The commercial fishing industry has been decimated from 1,000 commercial fishers had reduced to down to 600,” Mr Donato said.

“Today the member says, well, it is bad luck, there are going to be winners and losers, that is just the process.

“You cannot say one thing in your electorate and another thing in the Chamber.”