Gulaptis backs dirtgirl on plastic bags

TEAM EFFORT: Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis after receiving their Green Globe Award. Mr Gulaptis addressed Parliament about the pair's plan to make the Clarence Valley and North Coast single-use plastic bag free.

THE campaign to ban single-use plastic bags in the Clarence Valley and the North Coast made it to Parliament when Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis offered his full support, imploring his State Government colleagues to listen to those driving the change, dirtgirl creators Cate McQuillen and Hewey Eustace.

Mr Gulatpis praised the Whiporie-based Green Globe award winners and their proposed government campaign to help the North Coast go single-use plastic bag free.

"I encourage the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government to use Cate and Hewey's expertise and experience to assist our communities in a smooth transition from using plastic bags to using something more considerate of our environment,” Mr Gulaptis told Parliament.

Major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths and their subsidiaries last year announced a gradual phase out of free plastic bags, to be completed mid-2018, but Mr Gulaptis believes more can be done and the Northern Rivers should lead the way.

"My electorate and in fact electorates right across the North Coast are very much in sync with their environment. One of the main concerns on the North Coast is the widespread use of plastic bags and the impact they have on our environment when they are discarded,” Mr Gulaptis said in his address.

"We know that plastic bags pollute landscapes, get caught in fences and trees, float around in waterways, and can eventually make their way into the world's oceans.

"Locals know Dirtgirl and Scrapboy from the images on Clarence Valley garbage trucks, but their achievements go well beyond that - so let's back them again.”

A full copy of Mr Gulaptis' speech can be found on the NSW Parliament's website.