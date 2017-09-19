Gulaptis calling for young achievers

The 2017/18 NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards process has just begun and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says he is keen to see a young person from the Clarence Valley win one of the $2500 category prizes or even the overall $5000 prize. "We've got some great young achievers in our backyard that deserve to be recognised," Mr Gulaptis said. Nominations are being sought for:
- The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award
- First National Real Estate Leadership Award
- Freemasons of NSW/ACT Community Service Award
- Aboriginal Education Council Aboriginal Education Award
- Worldwide Printing Solution Sports Award
- Soroptimist International Women Creating Change Award
- WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award
The Awards will culminate with a Gala Presentation Dinner 20 April 2018 in Sydney.
One of the category winners will be chosen as the NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year and will receive $5,000.
To submit a nomination, go online to www.awardsaustralia.com/nswactyaa.
Nominations close Friday 8th December 2017.