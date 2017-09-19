Gulaptis calling for young achievers

31°
MP Chris Gulaptis with Maclean High School student Charles Charlton-Walker
The 2017/18 NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards process has just begun and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says he is keen to see a young person from the Clarence Valley win one of the $2500 category prizes or even the overall $5000 prize.   "We've got some great young achievers in our backyard that deserve to be recognised," Mr Gulaptis said. Nominations are being sought for:  

 

  • The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award
  • First National Real Estate Leadership Award
  • Freemasons of NSW/ACT Community Service Award
  • Aboriginal Education Council Aboriginal Education Award  
  • Worldwide Printing Solution Sports Award  
  • Soroptimist International Women Creating Change Award
  • WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award

 

The Awards will culminate with a Gala Presentation Dinner 20 April 2018 in Sydney.  

One of the category winners will be chosen as the NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year and will receive $5,000.  

To submit a nomination, go online to www.awardsaustralia.com/nswactyaa.  

Nominations close Friday 8th December 2017.   

Topics:  chris gulaptis young achiever awards

