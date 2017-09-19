Gulaptis calling for young achievers

The 2017/18 NSW/ACT Young Achiever Awards process has just begun and Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis says he is keen to see a young person from the Clarence Valley win one of the $2500 category prizes or even the overall $5000 prize. "We've got some great young achievers in our backyard that deserve to be recognised," Mr Gulaptis said. Nominations are being sought for:

The Coffee Club Arts and Fashion Award

First National Real Estate Leadership Award

Freemasons of NSW/ACT Community Service Award

Aboriginal Education Council Aboriginal Education Award

Worldwide Printing Solution Sports Award

Soroptimist International Women Creating Change Award

WFI Insurance Small Business Achiever Award

The Awards will culminate with a Gala Presentation Dinner 20 April 2018 in Sydney.

One of the category winners will be chosen as the NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year and will receive $5,000.

To submit a nomination, go online to www.awardsaustralia.com/nswactyaa.

Nominations close Friday 8th December 2017.