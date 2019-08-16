Gulaptis demands Essential Energy shelve job cut plans

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis wrote to Essential Energy Chief Executive Officer John Cleland demanding he shelve plans to cut power jobs in the Clarence.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis wrote to Essential Energy Chief Executive Officer John Cleland demanding he shelve plans to cut power jobs in the Clarence. Essential Energy

CLARENCE Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis said he is "extremely disappointed" in Essential Energy's refusal to guarantee any reversal in its plans to cut 11 jobs from its Grafton workforce as part of 165 state-wide job losses.

Mr Gulaptis said he wrote to Essential Energy's CEO John Cleland yesterday demanding he shelve plans to cut power jobs in the Clarence.

"I am extremely disappointed that Essential Energy is taking the easy way out to find cost savings. Rather than sack, they need to review their operations," he said.

On Wednesday, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said after weeks of calling on Essential Energy to pull back on the proposed job cuts, he was yet to receive a guarantee the decision would be reversed.

Mr Gulaptis has backed calls by the Deputy Premier for Essential Energy to reverse the decision to proceed with job cuts and work with the Electrical Trades Union to find alternative efficiencies and opportunities within the organisation.

"The NSW Government announced there would be no public sector regional job losses and Essential Energy is a state-owned corporation and should comply with government policy.

"Regional NSW is the backbone of this state and as we continue to suffer through the worst drought on record, job losses are the last thing our communities need," Mr Gulaptis' letter read.

"Essential Energy is a major employer in regional NSW and these jobs are pivotal to the sustainability of our regional communities.

"I ask that you give serious consideration to the impacts these job cuts will have on the families affected and communities like Grafton. I would urge you to take your responsibilities as a major employer in regional NSW and look to find savings elsewhere within the organisation."