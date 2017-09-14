23°
Community

Gulaptis encouraging Clarence Valley organisations to apply for grants

The Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis
The Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis

CLARENCE Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis, who is of Macedonian descent, is encouraging Clarence and Richmond Valley councils and local not-for-profit community organisations to apply for the NSW Government's Celebration Grants program, which provides funding of up to $5000.

"I want families from different cultures to feel as welcome in our local area as mine was," Mr Gulaptis said.

"That is why I urge local community organisations and councils to apply for a Celebration Grant to support our thriving multicultural calendar."

Applications open three times a year and projects are assessed on how many people are likely to attend, whether the project will benefit intercultural understanding and be cost effective.

Applications close September 29, 2017.

For more information about Celebration Grants and the Multicultural NSW Grants Program, visit http://multicultural.nsw.gov.au

Related Items

Grafton Daily Examiner
Local player wins Titans MVP

Local player wins Titans MVP

He has transcended his status as a Titans cult hero after becoming the first winger in club history for the prestigious award

Two brothers killed in horror crash had brushes with the law

Jeff and Steve Nasr died in the explosive CBD crash. Details have emerged about the brother’s brush with the law.

Jeff and Steve Nasr were killed instantly in the inferno

Rising star Taikun on his competition

Carla Dougherty will saddle up Taikun Prince today.

A rough start to life hasn't stopped this gelding

Brothel owner wants sex shop blitz

The operator of Le Penthouse Suite is calling for a crackdown on massage shops offering extras illegally.

Massage shops offering 'extras' without licences

Local Partners