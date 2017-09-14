Gulaptis encouraging Clarence Valley organisations to apply for grants

CLARENCE Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis, who is of Macedonian descent, is encouraging Clarence and Richmond Valley councils and local not-for-profit community organisations to apply for the NSW Government's Celebration Grants program, which provides funding of up to $5000.

"I want families from different cultures to feel as welcome in our local area as mine was," Mr Gulaptis said.

"That is why I urge local community organisations and councils to apply for a Celebration Grant to support our thriving multicultural calendar."

Applications open three times a year and projects are assessed on how many people are likely to attend, whether the project will benefit intercultural understanding and be cost effective.

Applications close September 29, 2017.

For more information about Celebration Grants and the Multicultural NSW Grants Program, visit http://multicultural.nsw.gov.au