Gulaptis reveals knock-on effect of $30k boost

THE Evans Head and Yamba Surf Life Saving Clubs are the big winners from the latest round of club infrastructure funding, with around $130,000 allocated to the two clubs.

“Evans Head has been awarded over $100,000 to upgrade change rooms, toilets and disabled amenities while Yamba has won more than $30,000 for a refurbishment that will include electrical works and new roller doors on the boat shed,” Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said.

“Given the reduced surf club activity because of winter and the coronavirus, this is the perfect time for works which will support hard pressed local tradies.

“Surf Clubs don’t just save lives, they teach young people all sorts or life skills to equip them for the future, so this is a really good investment.”

The grants follow recent news the NSW Government is upping shark protection with shark spotting drones at both Evans Head and Yamba.

Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce said these grants would ensure rescue facilities at the 26 clubs remained safe, accessible and secure.

“Surf Life Saving Clubs are often the hub of their communities and our volunteer lifesavers should have access to fit-for-purpose facilities so they can focus on saving lives,” Mr Pearce said.