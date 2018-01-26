Gulaptis, RMS sit down with Ulmarra

A MEETING to improve the southern end of Ulmarra has been described as a positive start to resolving this decades-long issue.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Roads and Maritime Services' Director Northern Region John Alexander met with community representatives in Ulmarra on Thursday to discuss both long and short-term solutions.

"Both Chris Gulaptis and the RMS rep- resentative were both willing to help," resident Ryan Brown said.

"It was really positive to see the RMS representative jump straight into it and was really keen to help us out.

"He said the long term solution he had in mind should make the community happy."

Ulmarra residents who were in attendance at the meeting were informed that the RMS would carry out a review of the existing speed zone and signage on the Pacific Highway at the southern end of Ulmarra, and an electronic messaging sign would be installed next week in that location.

The sign will advise all road users of the 50 km/h speed limit and create awareness to slow down.

Traffic counters were also discussed as being planned across the coming weeks to gather information to inform safety measures.

Roads and Maritime will continue to work closely with stakeholders including NSW Police around enforcement and the community to achieve a good outcome.