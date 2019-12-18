Gulaptis stays the course on bushfires

CLARENCE MP Chris Gulaptis has stopped short of echoing the strong statements of a colleague on the current bushfire crisis.

Last week, NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean was lauded by some commentators and environmental groups for breaking ranks with his Federal Coalition counterparts and drawing a direct link between climate change and the current bushfire crisis.

Speaking on Radio National last week, Mr Kean said scientists had been predicting “for decades” climate change would lead to more extreme weather events, evidenced by the increasing average temperatures, worsening drought and pollution due to the bushfires.

While not singing from exactly the same songbook as Mr Kean, Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis did note the role climate change was having on the bushfire season.

“I certainly believe that climate change is a contributing factor, but as I do believe the drought is a contributing factor,” he said.

“And as I believe more hazard reduction work would have lessened the impact.”

Pointing to the NSW Government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050, Mr Gulaptis said addressing climate change “won’t happen overnight”, especially when put in a global context.

“I do believe it is getting hotter and I do believe we need to make some changes but I don’t see anything that we can do in the immediate future that will immediately bring it (emissions) down.”

“We are already taking a measured approach to climate change, we are trying to take everyone with us.”

Despite Mr Kean making it clear now was “the perfect time” to have a conversation about climate change and the underlying causes of the fires, Mr Gulaptis said it was not the most pressing issue right now.

“I am happy to have that conversation now but that is not going to be on the forefront of my mind,” he said.

“At the forefront of my mind is what is happening with these fires right at the moment.

“We need to be focusing on saving peoples lives and property and to be honest, acting on climate change now is not going to do that.”

Mr Gulaptis steered clear of criticising Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack’s comments on “pure, enlightened and woke capital city greenies” bringing up climate change during the crisis.

“We need to bring people together on this topic — we shouldn’t be dividing our community,” the Clarence MP said.

“And some of the media are dividing the community with a lot of their comments.”

However, he said his federal counterparts should be doing more on the issue, particularly by giving businesses the courage to invest in the energy sector.

“There needs to be strong direction on where we need to go with how we are going to generate our energy in the future,” he said.

“Nationally they should be taking the lead and we need to be showing businesses that want to invest, their investment will be secure. This just hasn’t been done.”