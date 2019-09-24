Gulmarrad developer speaks on 255-site DA.

Images of proposed facilities for new 255-site home estate at Gulmarrad

THE developer of a proposed 255 site manufactured home estate has responded to community concerns through a press release.

A spokesman for then Glencoe Lifestyle Resort said they aim to provide seniors with affordable, high quality, resort-style living and inject a significant boost to the local economy.

"Glencoe Lifestyle Resort' will include 255 low maintenance homes set amongst green open spaces, walkways and extensive community facilities,” the spokesman said.

"The development is designed to address the shortage of self-care accommodation for seniors in the northern rivers region and to meet increasing demand for specially designed housing for Australia's ageing population.”

A development application for the proposed resort is currently before Clarence Valley Council.

The proposed resort would feature extensive resort-style facilities for residents including a large community clubhouse with gym and theatre, Bowling Green, tennis court, swimming pool, community bus, parklands and pathways.

And despite community concern at the makeup of the residents of the development, the spokesman confirmed that only '55's would be allowed.

"Glencoe's target market will be those aged over 55 seeking a safe and secure low maintenance lifestyle amongst like-minded individuals of a similar life stage. Village rules will go to ensuring all residents are in the over 55 demographic,” the spokesperson said.

The release stated that subject to Clarence Valley Council and Planning NSW approval, all community facilities and homes will be built on site.

"Local services and trades will be utilised wherever possible during the staged construction phase, providing a significant boost to the local economy over a number of years,” they said.

The resort will feature sites of around 400 sq m, compared to similar Manufactured Home Estates which are typically approximately 250m2. The sites will provide residents with more space, separation from neighbours and privacy, and will accommodate a two to three-bedroom home plus provide the opportunity for an attached oversize garage for a car and caravan, motorhome, boat or workshop space.

"Water tanks will be incorporated into homes and form part of the development's stormwater management, enabling water re-use. Solar will be available for individual homes and will be considered for the community facilities as part of the detailed construction design, following the DA process,” the release said.

Submissions on the development application were due to finish on September 12; however, a Clarence Valley Council spokesperson said they would accept them after the deadline.