Gulmarrad facilities meeting "positive"

AFTER close to 50 people attended the first meeting for the Community Facilities for Gulmarrad, organiser Grace Westera has praised the workshop as a "positive and productive".

Ms Westera said 48 people, made up of residents and representation from Gulmarrad Public School P&C, councillors, developers, Lions and Gulmarrad Rural Fire Brigade all engaged thoughtfully and proactively in a helpful and inclusive manner.

"As facilitators of the workshop, we were delighted with the number of interested residents who co-operated with grace and enthusiasm," she said.

"A common comment was that the workshop was informative and professional. The main theme of the workshop aligned neatly with the number one theme from Clarence Valley Council's The Clarence 2027 -Community Strategic Plan, to create a place where people are healthy, safe and connected.

"This was followed by information about progress thus far, including the issue of the relevance of the future development of land at Sheehans Lane. Discussions with developers and engagement with residents has made it obvious having community facilities located at this future site is not the preference of current residents which was supported by the research that reinforced the assertion that Gulmarrad people need a walkable connected community with meeting places."