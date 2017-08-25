21°
Gulmarrad local heads bush for a change of scenery

25th Aug 2017 10:00 AM
ADVENTURE: Brooke Larance is preparing to swap her high-vis for an Akubra as she get set to volunteer at the Birdsville Races.
ADVENTURE: Brooke Larance is preparing to swap her high-vis for an Akubra as she get set to volunteer at the Birdsville Races. Clair Morton

GULMARRAD-based environmental adviser Brooke Larance is what some might call a serial volunteer.

A member of the Rural Fire Service for 12 years, across three states, she is always trying to lend a hand when she can.

Next week, that will extend to the famous (for being in the middle of nowhere) Birdsville Races in Queensland.

It won't be the first time the 34-year-old has made the pilgrimage to the small outback town, but it will be her first time volunteering there. She will arrive just after the quintessentially Australian-sounding Windorah International Yabbie Races.

"We're going out through Tippabura, Cameron Corner and Innamincka, and then through Walker's Crossing,” she said.

"We always go out a different way each time.

"I love road-tripping and I love exploring Australia.”

"I love all those sorts of things, next year there is the Lightning Ridge Goat Races.”

Ms Larance said the last time she went to the Birdsville races was 2013.

"My dad's retired now and doing the grey nomad thing, and he really wanted to go to Birdsville so this year I thought I'd mix it up a bit and help out.

"I hope I don't get caught out for a fire out there.”

If she does, at least she's got plenty of experience with different climates.

"I've done a few big trips away with RFS, I've been to fight fires in Victoria and Coonabarabran,” she said.

And when Ms Larance was living in Lennox Head, she also came down to the Clarence Valley to help fight some of the bigger fires around Grafton.

"RFS is great for meeting new people, new skills sets doing something different and giving back to the community,” she said.

"It's just the Aussie way.”

Grafton Daily Examiner
