Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

THE Gulmarrad community have been searching for a place they could come together as a community, and on the weekend they came together in the only place they had.

On a road verge, with a eye-catching sign and a park bench, they launched their book-swap library as the next step in their campaign to acquire community facilities for Gulmarrad.

Spokesperson for the Community for Gulmarrad Facilities team said that they were delighted with the turnout for the first of what will be a monthly community gathering at the red bench.

"In a little over a decade, our council predicts that Gulmarrad will have more residents than Maclean,” she said.

"But other than a pathway, and now a bench and a street library, we have nowhere to be a community, no destinations. No playground or park, no community building of any sort.

"Our aim is to acquire property for these.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ms Westera said the aim of the proposed community facility is all about improving the physical and social health of the area.

"Gulmarrad is at a disadvantage here, because we are a single use suburb. Single use suburbs lead to a car-dominated lifestyles such as we have here in Gulmarrad which is linked to chronic disease,” she said.

"But, when people have somewhere to go to, close by, a destination, they are more likely to get out of their houses, more likely to exercise and socialise more.”

The first of the community days also had a food van and yoga for people to participate in, and many people from the community, including Clarence Valley councillors and member for Chris Gulaptis attended the opening.

The project is sponsored by the Maclean Lions Club, and the book swap library was officially opened by Carolyn Adler from the North Coast Primary Health Networks Healthy Town project, who provided funding for the portable furniture and signage.

Ms Westera said they welcomed the support of the mayor and councillors present as well as Mr Gulaptis, who had been supportive offering encouragement and suggestions.

"Unfortunately, we have no public use property, and they can't help us with funds to buy property, to develop into a playground, park or community centre,” she said.

"We also have an outdated council strategic development plan that does not cater for the current residents of Gulmarrad. So we have to work through this by ourselves, by applying for grants... a difficult and drawn out process.

"In the meantime, Gulmarrad is going to start being a community by doing things that communities do - even if the only place we have is the road verge.”

The next event will be held on February 9 from 4-6pm. There will be a different exercise class, Gulmarrad residents craft and the food van.

For more information email cfgulmarrad@gmail.com or like the Community Facilities for Gulmarrad Facebook page.