Gum trees: The Nature of Australia

THINK Australia and Nature and you will probably think kangaroos, koalas and gum trees.

When the Australian land mass broke off and drifted north from Antarctica over 100 million years ago the climate very, very gradually became hotter and drier, not a bit like the human-induced global warming of today. Australia's isolation contributed greatly to its distinctive vegetation.

In time Eucalypts, known popularly as Gum trees, developed, trees which could cope also with poor, infertile soils and fire.

They eventually formed about 95% of the forest trees of the continent and dominate the woodland street . (1).

The term Gum Trees covers plants of three closely related genera, Eucalyptus, Corymbia and Angophora, making up over 900 different species. Eucalyptus comes from two Greek words: eu meaning well and kalyptos meaning covered, referring to the cap which protects the flowers before opening. (1).

These trees provide food and shelter to many species of our unique wildlife and are vital to the survival of the endangered koala.

The Indigenous people knew their value. They used them for shelter, medicine, food, spear-making, canoe-building and didgeridoos.

Captain Cook wrote about them in his journal referring to the Gum exuding from the trees at Botany Bay as noted by Joseph Banks.

Artists painted them. Writers put them into poetry, novels and song. The jolly swagman camped in the shade of one (the coolibah).

Explorers, like Oxley and Leichhardt, blazed them to mark the route or to announce achievements as did Blaxland, Lawson and Wentworth after crossing the Blue Mountains in 1815.

Burke and Wills were given instructions under one, "The Dig Tree", not that this did them much good.

Soldiers in times of war were sent Gum leaves to remind them of home. The "Tree of Knowledge" at Barcaldine was reputed to mark the foundation of the Australian Labour Party. (1).

Gum trees are an integral part of the Australian story.

Grafton was established in a riparian rain forest zone but there were plenty of Eucalypts here on the margins of rainforest and some species are represented in our street and park trees.

The river peppermint, (Eucalyptus elata, meaning elevated) growing happily in Powell Street is not a local species but comes from the central tablelands and south coast of NSW and adjacent areas of eastern Victoria, most commonly along the banks of rivers. (2)

The bark is rough on the lower trunk like a stocking (laddered) but above it sheds bark in long ribbons often hanging in the crown leaving a smooth grey, creamish surface. The adult leaves when crushed have a strong peppermint smell, hence the common name. The foliage is sometimes used for oil. Flowers and fruit are abundant. The flowers are white and appear September-November. (2). Fruit follows.

Several other species of eucalypts can be found in Grafton. Forest Red Gum,

Eucalyptus tereticornis, I have previously described. Others wait for another day. Meanwhile seek out and enjoy this interesting River Peppermint and contemplate what Eucalypts mean to the Nature of Australia ----and to you.

References: 1. John Wrigley and Murray Fagg: Eucalypts, A Celebration. 2. Stan Kelly: Eucalypts Vol 1. 3. Wikipedia: Eucalyptus elata.