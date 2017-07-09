20°
News

Gum trees: The Nature of Australia

Barbara Fahey | 9th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
River Peppermint in Powell St with admirer.
River Peppermint in Powell St with admirer. Barbara Fahey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THINK Australia and Nature and you will probably think kangaroos, koalas and gum trees.

When the Australian land mass broke off and drifted north from Antarctica over 100 million years ago the climate very, very gradually became hotter and drier, not a bit like the human-induced global warming of today. Australia's isolation contributed greatly to its distinctive vegetation.

In time Eucalypts, known popularly as Gum trees, developed, trees which could cope also with poor, infertile soils and fire.

They eventually formed about 95% of the forest trees of the continent and dominate the woodland street . (1).

The term Gum Trees covers plants of three closely related genera, Eucalyptus, Corymbia and Angophora, making up over 900 different species. Eucalyptus comes from two Greek words: eu meaning well and kalyptos meaning covered, referring to the cap which protects the flowers before opening. (1).

These trees provide food and shelter to many species of our unique wildlife and are vital to the survival of the endangered koala.

The Indigenous people knew their value. They used them for shelter, medicine, food, spear-making, canoe-building and didgeridoos.

Captain Cook wrote about them in his journal referring to the Gum exuding from the trees at Botany Bay as noted by Joseph Banks.

Artists painted them. Writers put them into poetry, novels and song. The jolly swagman camped in the shade of one (the coolibah).

Explorers, like Oxley and Leichhardt, blazed them to mark the route or to announce achievements as did Blaxland, Lawson and Wentworth after crossing the Blue Mountains in 1815.

Burke and Wills were given instructions under one, "The Dig Tree", not that this did them much good.

Soldiers in times of war were sent Gum leaves to remind them of home. The "Tree of Knowledge" at Barcaldine was reputed to mark the foundation of the Australian Labour Party. (1).

Gum trees are an integral part of the Australian story.

Grafton was established in a riparian rain forest zone but there were plenty of Eucalypts here on the margins of rainforest and some species are represented in our street and park trees.

The river peppermint, (Eucalyptus elata, meaning elevated) growing happily in Powell Street is not a local species but comes from the central tablelands and south coast of NSW and adjacent areas of eastern Victoria, most commonly along the banks of rivers. (2)

The bark is rough on the lower trunk like a stocking (laddered) but above it sheds bark in long ribbons often hanging in the crown leaving a smooth grey, creamish surface. The adult leaves when crushed have a strong peppermint smell, hence the common name. The foliage is sometimes used for oil. Flowers and fruit are abundant. The flowers are white and appear September-November. (2). Fruit follows.

Several other species of eucalypts can be found in Grafton. Forest Red Gum,

Eucalyptus tereticornis, I have previously described. Others wait for another day. Meanwhile seek out and enjoy this interesting River Peppermint and contemplate what Eucalypts mean to the Nature of Australia ----and to you.

References: 1. John Wrigley and Murray Fagg: Eucalypts, A Celebration. 2. Stan Kelly: Eucalypts Vol 1. 3. Wikipedia: Eucalyptus elata.

Grafton Daily Examiner
South Cup day kicks off in style

South Cup day kicks off in style

Perfect weather greets the fashionistas ready to come for Lady of the Carnival

South Cup a chance to kick up your heels

Grafton Toyota dealer principal Michael Anstee (front) and CRJC chairman Graeme Green lead the way to the South Grafton Cup Day on Sunday.

South Grafton Cup Day a chance for community to celebrate.

VALLEY ROUND-UP: News from the community 9/7

PRESENTATION: Edie Quick, Rita Nutt, Sandra Bradbury, Rex Wiseman, Anne Farrell, Elaine Miller, Rhonda Shaw at the cheque presentation.

All the news from community groups this week

Dress up for the races

Isabel Moon, Fran Eggins, Megan Hagan and Tahnee Mason of Red Hot Hair try on some of their headwear they have for the July races.

Grafton has track fashion covered

Local Partners

Maclean restoration project wraps up

The aim of this project was to support ongoing works in the lookout reserve and educate private landholders and residents.

Manipulate your Marker during the HSC

Mitchell Grotte, author of Manipulate your Marker, was at the Grafton Library for a series of seminars on the best ways to tackle studying for the HSC.

Author brings his experience to Clarence students

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

8 things to do with the kids these school holidays

Going for a bushwalk is a cheap and cheerful way to entertain the kids

Looking for some school holiday activities suggestions?

10 things to do this week in the Clarence Valley

ALL DRESSED UP: Emma Binns (centre) poses for the crowd as she is judged one of the finalists on the Fashion on the Field on Grafton Cup Day last year. You could be apart of the 2017 Grafton Shoppingword Fashions on the Field on Grafton Cup Day and be in the running for Lady of the Carnival on South Grafton Cup Day.

Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

Doomsday bunkers: Inside the world of the paranoid rich

IN terms of street appeal, there’s not much to recommend.

Ninja Warrior: 'Sorry Mum, I'm a stripper'

Townsville man Matt Wilson is a competitor on Australian Ninja Warrior.

Matt Wilson, 24, is getting ready for his 15 minutes of fame

True Blood star Nelsan Ellis has died aged 39

Nelsan Ellis’ agent said the actor died of “complications from heart failure.” Picture: SuppliedSource:News Limited

The actor was just 39.

'She was one of the naughtiest parents'

Prince William and Prince Harry have opened up about their mum, Princess Diana, in a new documentary. Picture: ITVSource:Supplied

The documentary is due to air later this month

Delta Good-rrrmm banned from driving

Pop diva Delta Goodrem, seen climbing from a left-hand drive vehicle in a clip for her song River, withdrew her appeal.

"I feel the speed camera is inaccurate and would like to appeal.”

What's on the small screen this week

Lisa Parkes tackles the tyre swing on the Australian Ninja Warrior obstacle course.

HOUSE Rules will crown a winner while ninjas invade our screens.

Teen edits Ryan Reynolds into prom photos and he responds

“Who could be a better prom date than him?”

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!