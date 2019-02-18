Menu
PRESCHOOL FUNDING: Early Childhood Education and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Sarah Mitchell and Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis at Gummyaney Aboriginal Preschool.
Gummyaney Preschool set to benefit from $78,000 grant

Jarrard Potter
by
18th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
CHILDREN at Gummyaney Aboriginal Preschool will have improved access to facilities following a $78,000 grant from the NSW Government to create an outdoor bathroom.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis was joined by Minister for Early Childhood Education and Minister for Aboriginal Affairs, Sarah Mitchell, on Friday to make the announcement.

Mr Gulaptis said the funding was aimed at improving facilities and in turn increasing places for children in community preschools.

"This upgrade means more children in Grafton will have access to a quality early childhood education,” he said.

"Research shows that a child's brain is most formative in the first five years of their life, which means enrolling a child in an early childhood is crucial for them to develop those vital skills that will prepare them for formal schooling. We know children love being outdoors playing and learning and these new bathroom facilities will see an easily accessible facility close by for them to use.

"The Nationals in Government have invested more in early childhood education than ever before, and I am glad the sector is finally getting the attention it deserves after years of neglect.”

Ms Mitchell said Gummyaney Aboriginal Preschool is one of a number of services in NSW receiving Capital Works upgrades.

"Since the NSW Government's Capital Works Grants program was introduced in 2013, we have allocated more than $70 million in increasing availability in preschool settings, allowing for thousands of additional preschool places,” Ms Mitchell said.

"We will continue to invest in children because we know our future doctors, teachers and farmers are being shaped in our preschools as we speak, so an investment in them really is an investment in our future.”

