Introducing 'Hate Mail' by the Daily Telegraph's Crime Editor Mark Morri
Crime

Gun, ammo, knife found after crash, police pursuit

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
4th Nov 2020 10:05 AM
Police found a sawn-off shotgun, ammunition and a knife inside a car that reversed and crashed into their patrol car then sped off during a pursuit in Sydney's west.

Blacktown Police Area Command officers were on patrol around 9.25am yesterday when they tried to stop ahe black Holden Commodore at Ashton Pl, Doonside.

The officers turned their lights and sirens on before the Holden allegedly reversed into the car before driving off.

The men were charged at Blacktown Police Station. Picture: supplied.
The men were charged at Blacktown Police Station. Picture: supplied.


Police chased them and found the car abandoned near Bowes Pl.

The passenger, a 26-year-old man, allegedly threatened police when he was spotted nearby.

He was arrested and police found a saw-off shotgun, ammunition and a prohibited knife.

The items were taken for forensic testing.

The driver of the Holden, also a 26-year-old man, was arrested nearby at Douglas Rd, Blacktown.

The pair were taken to Blacktown Police Station where they were charged with weapon-related offences.

They are expected to appear in Blacktown Local Court today.

