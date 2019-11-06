Menu
WATCH: Gun gang open fire in family home, torch getaway car

6th Nov 2019 11:26 AM
THIS is the moment three hooded men armed with handguns break into a south west Sydney home, terrifying a couple and their young child by firing a volley of shots before fleeing in a getaway car that was later torched.

The dramatic CCTV footage was released by detectives investigating the shooting in Bass Hill earlier this year.

 

Guns drawn, two of the three armed men enter the Bass Hill house. Picture: NSW Police
Guns drawn, two of the three armed men enter the Bass Hill house. Picture: NSW Police

 

Police said the men ‘discharged a number of shots’ inside the home. Picture: NSW Police
Police said the men ‘discharged a number of shots’ inside the home. Picture: NSW Police

 

The gunmen run from the Sevenoaks Crescent home. Picture: NSW Police
The gunmen run from the Sevenoaks Crescent home. Picture: NSW Police

 

 

Emergency services were called to Sevenoaks Crescent just before 11.30pm on Saturday June 22 after the three men, all armed, entered the home and discharged a number of shots.

The occupants of the home - a man and woman, both aged 28, and a four-year-old child - were uninjured.

They fled in a stolen white Audi RSQ3 that was later set alight on Jacaranda Avenue, Georges Hall, before the trio left in a white SUV.

 

The gang flee in a white SUV after torching a stolen white Audi RSQ3 (far left of picture).
The gang flee in a white SUV after torching a stolen white Audi RSQ3 (far left of picture).

 

 

Detectives from Bankstown Police Area Command established Strike Force Vicky to investigate the circumstance surrounding the shooting.

Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance to identify any suspicious or unusual behaviour in Sevenoaks Crescent prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is urged to contact detectives at Bankstown Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 18000 333 000.

armed armed robbery breaking and entering getaway gunmen guns torched car

