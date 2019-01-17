Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Crime

Gun found in a guitar case following domestic disturbance

Jarrard Potter
by
17th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTH Grafton man who locked himself in a room with a pistol and box of ammunition following an argument with his ex-partner has escaped a jail sentence for firearms charges.

Kerrod Earl Lee, 29, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday where he was sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered firearm, possessing ammunition without holding a licence, possessing an unauthorised firearm and not keeping a firearm safely.

According to police facts tendered to court, police were called to a South Grafton property around 10.30pm on November 1 last year to reports of a domestic incident.

When police arrived they spoke to the victim, who said that Lee was in a spare bedroom of the house, and had locked himself in, refusing to come out. According to police, the victim was attempting to get Lee to leave the premises following an argument.

Police spoke to Lee through the door of the bedroom and were able to talk him out of the room. After questioning in relation to a firearm in the house, Lee told police there was a gun in the bedroom inside a guitar case.

Police conducted a search of the room and found an Anschtuz .22 calibre rim fire semi-automatic pistol underneath a bed in a soft guitar case. The search also revealed a magazine for the firearm with eight rounds and a box of ammunition.

In Grafton Local Court on Monday Lee was convicted on all four charges, and received a two-year Community Corrections Order.

Magistrate Karen Stafford also sentenced Lee to 200 hours community service, and fined him $800. The firearm was seized by police.

clarence crime coffs clarence police district firearm charges grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    WILD AND FREE: The passing of an icon the Brooms Head Brumby

    premium_icon WILD AND FREE: The passing of an icon the Brooms Head Brumby

    News THE brumby stood for everything that was independent and proud, and captured the hearts and minds of people far beyond his home of Yuraygir National Park

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    premium_icon Grafton Gallery welcomes grant to encourage next generation

    News $70,000 grant available to a budding Picasso or two

    • 17th Jan 2019 1:00 AM
    OPINION: Good bye DEX

    premium_icon OPINION: Good bye DEX

    Opinion GEN-Z columnist Ebony Stansfield says goodbye to the DEX

    Boaters reminded not to have a beer and steer

    Boaters reminded not to have a beer and steer

    News RMS to conduct state-wide operation