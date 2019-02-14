Menu
Maxwell Edward Gray, sex offender, breached his supervision order again.
Gun in serial sex attacker's latest breach

John Weekes
by
13th Feb 2019 5:20 AM
A SERIAL sex predator who raped people after entering their homes at night will be released on supervision, despite breaching his order yet again.

Rockhampton's Maxwell Edward Gray was before a court in Tuesday after being found in possession of a gun.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard the gun was handed down to Gray from his grandfather.

There was no argument the gun was being used for any serious sexual offence, so Gray will not be detained.

The Attorney-General accepted Gray's risk could be adequately managed with a supervision order, Justice Peter Davis was told.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders who are due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

According to a 2016 Supreme Court order, Gray raped a girl aged 17 in 1984.

He also raped an elderly woman in the mid-1990s after breaking into her home at night.

For that, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

The Morning Bulletin previously reported Gray was placed on supervision in 2010 and has repeatedly breached orders.

The previous breaches included smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol.

He also breached it between late 2015 and early 2016 by harassing his former partner using a carriage service.

- NewsRegional

