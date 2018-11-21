Menu
JUSTICE DISPENSED: A man faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being pictured holding a rifle at his property.
Gun picture lands man in trouble with the law

21st Nov 2018 1:01 AM
WHEN the police investigating a crime went through Jeremy Wayne Dunnett's phone, they discovered a piece of incriminating evidence.

Dunnett, 20, was pictured under his house 10 days previously, posing holding a .22 calibre rifle.

He explained to the officers that he lacked a gun licence and had been holding onto the gun for a friend.

Subsequent searches were unable to locate the firearm.

He appeared yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrate Court, charged with unlawful possession of a category A weapon in August.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said Dunnett no longer had access to the weapon or contact with the weapon's owner.

Given his client's young age, he urged the magistrate to issue a fine but requested that a conviction not be recorded, which would damage his employment prospects.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale described Dunnett holding onto a gun for a friend as a "stupid thing to happen" and that we should be grateful for the country's gun laws which force people to safely store their firearms.

She fined him $600 and didn't record a conviction but warned Dunnett that he would not be afforded that opportunity again.

