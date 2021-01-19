Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rail staff were left in fear after a man whipped out a gun inside a carriage.
Rail staff were left in fear after a man whipped out a gun inside a carriage.
Crime

Gun sparks fear on train

by Kara Sonter
19th Jan 2021 8:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who whipped out a gun on a Brisbane train had railway staff in fear as he posed with the weapon.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard father Daniel Patrick Kelly, 45 of Beerwah, pulled out the black handgun in a 'quickdraw' motion while on board a train on January 3.

Prosecutors told the court the gun - which was actually a gel blaster - resembled a "fully functional semi automatic handgun" like a glock which struck fear through railway staff and security who could see Kelly with the gun inside the cabin.

The court heard Kelly, a farrier, had a few drinks the night of the offence, was remorseful and didn't realise he had been noticed by anyone.

The court heard Kelly lit a cigarette after walking off the train at Caboolture station and refused to put it out despite being told to do so by officials.

He pleaded guilty to one count of going armed so as to cause fear, smoking at the railway station in contravention to signage and unauthorised possession of the restricted drug Viagra.

"Bloody grow up," said Magistrate James Blanch.

Kelly was fined $1000.

Originally published as Gun sparks fear on Brisbane train

crime gel blaster weapon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OUR SAY: Alternative facts show problem with Australia Day

        Premium Content OUR SAY: Alternative facts show problem with Australia Day

        Opinion It may be well meaning, but the facts are clear, and we need to acknowledge the real problem

        EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Why the short slowdown on new highway?

        News The new Pacific Highway has made our trips quicker, but we find out why one section...

        Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        Premium Content Meet the new face in Clarence Valley real estate

        News While COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to many businesses, Allison Whaites’...

        Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Premium Content Driver who torched car north of Coffs still on the run

        Crime A man who torched his car after fleeing from police is still on the run.