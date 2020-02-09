‘Gunk sucking’ treatment Aussies love

It’s a procedure performed every 15 seconds globally — that’s 2.5 million times a year — and the demand has just exploded in Australia.

It's nothing new - in fact people have been getting Hydrafacials for the better part of 10 years, but clinics have only just started to really adopt the popular treatment in Australia.

The 30-minute "gunk sucking" procedure is known for having zero downtime - part of the reason it is performed every 15 seconds globally.

This essentially amounts to two million treatments annually - that's more than the total number of Botox injections administered in the US in 2017.

Botox is still Australia's most sought after cosmetic procedure with Aussies spending $350,000 million (in 2017), according to the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery.

But the big difference between the two is Hydrafacials are just that, facial - a non-evasive treatment that doesn't require injections. It instead uses a vortex-like "pen" to suck out the gunk from pores.

The multi-step procedure is designed to improve the health and hydration of skin by combining three traditional skin treatments: microdermabrasion, cleansing/exfoliation and chemical peel.

"It is originally from California and has been in Australia for eight to 10 years but it has just undergone a massive expansion," Australian cosmetic physician Dr Bruce Williamson tells news.com.au

"In Australia it was only performed in some higher end, savvy beauty clinics because doctors didn't understand the message. They thought it was a beauty treatment - 'Oh, that just looks like a microderm, we don't want that' - but it is all about skin health."

Unlike other facials, this one doesn't involve a relaxing massage, its focus is purely to suck the nasties out of your face.

And the demand has now exploded in Australia with more and more plastic surgery clinics, dermatology clinics and cosmetic clinics performing the treatment.

"Clinics these days have realised that a more holistic approach improving the health of your skin is going to lead to a nicer, more beautiful appearance because if your skin is healthy it's going to look better and will improve your complexion."

Hydrafacial is considered to be a "medical-grade hydradermabrasion device" that carries out a patented three-part regimen - cleansing, exfoliating, and then infusing skin with intensive serums.

"One of the reasons it is so popular is because it takes those steps and condenses it down into a 30 minute treatment," the SkinSmart Medical services physician said.

He explained the technology, combined with the serums, is what sets it apart from other "copy cat" treatments.

Hydrafacial is a three-step process that has become widely popular in Australia for its quick, no downtime turnaround. Picture: Supplied

"It is done with a machine called a Hydrafacial where it uses a mechanical tip, similar to microderm but it combines it with a serum containing glucosamine, hydrochloride lactic acid to help soften and dissolve the skin to make (gunk) more easily removed."

"The next step is the peel, to help reduce oil content and to soften blackheads, pores and dissolve makeup so when we increase the vacuum, it can literally suck the impurities out of your pores.

"Having your skin loaded with antioxidants, you're neutralising the radicals released from smoking, pollution, diet, sun and the things that can release radicals into the skin to cause damage."

In other words, a Hydrafacial simply vacuums out pores while simultaneously pushing in potent actives, which is designed to moisturise, brighten, plump and protect the skin.

According to Dr Williamson, it should be performed once a month - the time it takes for the skin to "turnover".

It will set you back between $175 and $200, depending on the clinic. Picture: Supplied

But it is useful to keep in mind each treatment can cost anywhere between $175 and $200, depending on the clinic.

And while it is considered to be a "no downtime" treatment, some people may experience redness, dryness and/or an itchy face.

"If you have been using active products leading up to the treatment then you might have a slightly stronger reaction," Dr Williams said.

"Generally there is nothing you can't do after it, but if you're going to do it straight after something like the gym where you're going to sweat, then your pores are going to fill up with sweat and then attract dirt and moisture so it's not ideal."

ALARMING FIGURE AUSSIES SPEND ON COSMETIC PROCEDURES

It is estimated Australians spend about $1 billion on up to 500,000 separate cosmetic procedures each year and receive more treatments per capita than Americans.

The Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery (ACCS) predicts improved access to procedures and downward pressure on prices will make certain procedures even more ubiquitous but warns safety must be the priority.

ACCS medical dean Dr Ronald Feiner said cosmetic injectables should never be trivialised.

"Australians should be reminded that Botox and dermal filler procedures are medical treatments not beauty treatments and require a medical consultation by a doctor," Dr Feiner told news.com.au.

Kim Kardashian made vampire facials famous after posting this picture on Twitter. Doctors remind patients cosmetic injectables require a medical consultation by a doctor.

"Anyone considering cosmetic injectables needs to make sure their practitioner is experienced and has adequate procedures in case of an emergency. Patients need to be aware that complications such as tissue death (necrosis) and blindness can and do occur, so you want to be in the hands of someone who knows what they are doing."

Injections of Botox - the most popular aesthetic procedure since the late 1990s - were up 16 per cent last year from the year before, according to global figures.

Fillers were up 12 per cent over the same time frame. Both procedures require regular top-ups.

VAMPIRE FACIALS

Vampire facials received significant attention in 2019 and are expected to attract more interest in 2020, according to ACCS.

The procedure involves reinjecting the patient's own blood, rich in platelets, to increase collagen and elastin production.

However, Dr Feiner also warns about basic injection hygiene.

"Problems occur when your practitioner gives you someone else's plasma, reuses needles and uses infected syringes. These unprofessional practices can lead to infections and even bloodborne diseases," he explained.

Experts warn against Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBL) despite its growing popularity – a 19 per cent increase in procedures in 2019. Picture: Supplied

BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT (BBL)

ACCS has warned against this procedure despite its growing popularity - a 19 per cent increase in procedures in 2019.

"The risk of death is about one in 3000 compared to liposuction which is about one in 30,000. Fat globules can enter the veins, they can reach the heart and cause a cardiac arrest," Dr Feiner warned.

Dr Feiner suggests consulting with a medical professional to determine the best methods to achieve the desired results. "Regardless, we do not advise any patients to get a BBL," he said.