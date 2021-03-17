Menu
A fugitive gunman has been arrested and taken into custody after a massive manhunt involving special operations police.
Gunman arrested as details of school lockdown revealed

by Greg Stolz
17th Mar 2021 6:07 PM
Fugitive Gold Coast gunman Mark Lutengau has been arrested after more than 24 hours.

He has been taken into custody after being arrested near Nerang, police say.

Police say Lutengau was arrested without incident.

It followed a massive manhunt involving the elite Special Emergency Response Team and Polair.

It comes as parents of students at Ormeau State School take to Facebook to describe the stress experienced by their children as the campus was locked down.

Ormeau State School parents have taken to Facebook to call for Lutgenau to surrender, saying the lockdown on Tuesday caused terror and stress for them and their children.

"My son wasn't allowed to leave his classroom and they had to pee in buckets," one woman posted.

"It's actually full on. The school's phones were transferred to answering machines, the texts (to parents) were 2-3 hours apart, kids were told not to message parents, peeing in buckets, told to hold their poo….yes it has impacted a lot of families."

Mark Lutgenau is wanted by Gold Coast police investigating a domestic violence incident at Upper Coomera. Photo Supplied QLD Police
An Education Queensland spokesman confirmed "emergency toilet facilities" were in place during the seven-hour school lockdown as heavily-armed police hunted unsuccessfully for Lutgenau.

"Safety is always paramount in any lockdown event and movement restrictions placed on staff and students by the Queensland Police Service are taken very seriously,' he said.

"Students and staff were instructed not to leave their areas therefore there was no access to toilets.

"Due to the length of the lockdown, emergency toileting facilities with privacy screening and hand sanitising options were utilised."

Originally published as Gunman arrested as details of school lockdown revealed

