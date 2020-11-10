Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
A gunman remains on the loose after a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment.
Crime

Gunman on the loose after man shot

by Angie Raphael
10th Nov 2020 5:16 PM

A gunman remains on the run in Perth after a shooting, but police say there are no concerns for community safety.

Officers were called to a home on Wann Court in Upper Swan over a firearm incident just before 2.30pm on Monday.

"It was established a firearm was discharged at the residence and an adult male received an injury to one of his legs," police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but his wound is not believed to be life-threatening.

"Inquiries are ongoing and there are no concerns for public safety," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Gunman on the loose after man shot

police shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        It’s going to be easier to cross the border, finally

        Premium Content It’s going to be easier to cross the border, finally

        News A NEW border pass system has been introduced to streamline the process.

        Man charged after four calves stolen

        Premium Content Man charged after four calves stolen

        Crime Rural Crime Investigators from New England and Coffs/Clarence Police Districts have...

        KIDS OF SPIRIT: Jacarandas, NAIDOC week and debates

        Premium Content KIDS OF SPIRIT: Jacarandas, NAIDOC week and debates

        Education See what’s happening in schools across the Clarence Valley in this week’s Kids of...

        Truckie jailed for dangerous police pursuit

        Premium Content Truckie jailed for dangerous police pursuit

        Crime A truck driver that led police on a 70km pursuit along the Pacific Highway from...