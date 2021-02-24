Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
Police believe the shooting was targeted. AAP Image/James Ross
News

Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

by Melissa Iaria
24th Feb 2021 6:09 AM

Police are on the hunt for a gunman at loose after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in Melbourne's outer south east.

The man was shot in the lower body from a moving vehicle in a car park on Thompson Road, Patterson Lakes, just before 6pm on Tuesday, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was a targeted shooting.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

Police say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Gunman on the run after drive-by shooting

More Stories

editors picks gunman shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new graduates

        Premium Content Following family footsteps, Alice steps out with new...

        Health 18 new registered nurse graduates have joined our hospitals, with some nerves, a bit of inspiration and a lot of passion for the work ahead

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime Here are some of the offenders convicted in Grafton Local Court

        Week 8 Callout: Share what's on your mind

        Week 8 Callout: Share what's on your mind

        Opinion Give a thumbs up or thumbs down to something that happened this week

        Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’

        Premium Content Anti-vaxxers ‘the most ill-informed people in our society’

        News MP gives it to anti-vaxxers with both barrels after protest