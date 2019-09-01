Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A gunman has reportedly shot multiple victims in Texas.
A gunman has reportedly shot multiple victims in Texas.
Breaking

HORROR SHOOTING: Gunmen on run after 30 people shot

by Phoebe Loomes
1st Sep 2019 8:20 AM

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting at last 30 people "at random" in the United States.

Authorities are sending urgent warnings to residents in the area after one man hijacked a mail truck in Odessa, Texas and began "shooting at random people", according to reports from ABC US.

A second shooter is driving a small white or gold-colored truck and has a rifle, local CBS affiliate KOSA reported.

Police said multiple people had been shot - including a state trooper - and urged locals to get off the road and exercise extreme caution.

Midland Local Police Department posted on their Facebook page they'd received reports indicating there may be more than one shooter, and that an active shooter was inside a Home Depot store, while another was driving a postal van.

 

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks gun laws shooting united states

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Magpies clip Seagulls wings in grand final thriller

    premium_icon GALLERY: Magpies clip Seagulls wings in grand final thriller

    Rugby League Clarence Coast were flying in the grand final battle with Ballina at Frank McGuren Field today.

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    Ban imposed on campfires, barbecues in face of fire danger

    News Forestry Corporation has enforced a ban following fires around State

    GALLERY: Young Seagulls fly against resilient Rebels

    premium_icon GALLERY: Young Seagulls fly against resilient Rebels

    Rugby League The Rebels stood strong against a very good Seagulls side.

    GALLERY: Ghosts and Magpies epic under-13 grand final

    premium_icon GALLERY: Ghosts and Magpies epic under-13 grand final

    Rugby League The Clarence Valley rivals played out a thrilling grand final.