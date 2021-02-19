Menu
Michael Gunner has gone into self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19 after becoming unwell during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations
Politics

NT leader goes into self-isolation after becoming unwell

by MADURA MCCORMACK
19th Feb 2021 2:49 PM
NT CHIEF Minister Michael Gunner has gone into self-isolation and will get tested for COVID-19 after feeling unwell during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations.

A spokesman for the Chief Minister confirmed Mr Gunner had felt fine yesterday afternoon, when he had a hoarse voice in parliament and was well this morning.

But during the Bombing of Darwin commemorations he began feeling unwell and "out of an abundance of caution", has opted to self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Mr Gunner sounded his usual self during the morning session of parliament on Thursday but in the afternoon, when he made his statement confirming the expulsion of Blain MLA Mark Turner from caucus, he sounded hoarse.

Meanwhile, the Blain MLA has yet to make a statement following his expulsion from Labor's parliamentary team.

His electorate office has been shut this week as it gets a new lick of paint.

Originally published as Gunner goes into self-isolation after becoming unwell

