Gunpoint predator Fardon's freedom in balance

AN URGENT bid to keep infamous sex offender Robert John Fardon from being released unsupervised will be heard later this month.

Last month, a Supreme Court judge said the gunpoint rapist did not need another supervision order.

Fardon, 69, was on an order due to expire in October.

The sex offender, originally from Tweed Shire, was released into Ipswich in 2007, sparking fury from locals and an intense political backlash.

And last week, fresh political drama emerged after Justice David Jackson's decision, with Labor and the LNP both raising concerns about Fardon.

The day after Justice Jackson's decision, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said she was looking into the Government's options.

And shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki urged Labor to seek urgent legal advice to appeal the Supreme Court decision.

"The safety of our community is paramount and we need to ensure vulnerable children are protected," Mr Janetzki said last week.

On Monday, Ms D'Ath confirmed the Government would appeal.

The case was heard briefly in Brisbane on Wednesday morning.

"The sole issue really, it seems to me, is getting this on in a timely way," Justice Philip Morrison told the Court of Appeal.

He ordered the case be heard again on September 26.

The Attorney-General wanted Fardon to be subject to a new supervision order.

But in a decision published last week, Justice Jackson said psychiatric evidence showed Fardon had a low serious sexual offending risk, even without another supervision order.

Justice Jackson said Fardon hadn't contravened supervision orders since December 2013.

Fardon had more than 180 forensic psychology sessions in the past four years.

"His anti-social personality disorder and psychopathy have significantly lessened over the years," Justice Jackson said.

In Queensland, jailed sex offenders who are due to be released can be placed on supervision orders, released on parole with supervision, or given continued detention.

In 1989, Fardon was jailed for 14 years for rape.

Justice Jackson said Fardon had other prior convictions including a rape committed at gunpoint against a girl aged 12. -NewsRegional