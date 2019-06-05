Guns, ammunition hidden in man's shed wall

A MAN is lucky not to be behind bars after a violent outburst led to some dangerous findings by police.

Jason Lee Grieve, 44, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday on charges including possess unauthorised fire arm and cultivate and supply prohibited drug.

Police facts tendered to the court revealed that following a domestic incident, a search of Grieve's shed at his Waterview Heights home uncovered a shotgun wrapped in a sheet and hidden on top of a roller door.

A rifle was also found on a work bench in his shed and ammunition hidden in a wall panel.

According to facts, when questioned by police, Grieve said he got the guns a year ago from somebody who didn't want them any more, and had planned to hand them in but had second thoughts.

Alongside his shed, police found two large cannabis plants, which according to police, Grieve later revealed he gave to his mates.

Grieve's mother watched on steadfastly yesterday as her son was sentenced.

Grieve's solicitor John Kelly submitted to the court his client gave a "full and frank” admission at the earliest opportunity and had strong family support to help get him back on track.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said the maximum penalty for Grieve's charges was five years in prison.

"In my view there is a need to deter you, to deter others, and to recognise the harm done,” Ms Stafford said.

She took into account the counselling Grieve has received to deal with drug and alcohol issues.

Grieve was sentenced to "imprisonment served in the community” by way of a nine- month intensive corrections order and a 12-month community corrections order, each with 100 hours of community service.

He was also fined $800 for each drug charge and ordered to forfeit the weapons.