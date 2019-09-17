Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Crime

Guns, drugs, grenade found in raid

17th Sep 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOZENS of guns, illicit drugs and a hand grenade have been seized by police during a raid at a Wide Bay property this month.

Police say the stash was uncovered during a raid at a premises at Kent Street, Torbanlea, on September 13.

The raid involved police and Australian Border Force officers.

Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.
Guns allegedly seized by police during the raid of a property at Torbanlea on September 13.

Police allege they found 25 Category A firearms, one Category B and 15 Category H firearms, as well as parts and ammunition.

Knuckledusters, nunchaku, knives and drug utensils were also seized, police say, as well as cannabis, Magic Mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products.

A 39-year-old Torbanlea man is due to front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on October 3.

Acting Queensland Border Force Commander Julie Pettrey said the operation began when ABF officers detected firearms that the man was "allegedly attempting to import through the international mail stream".

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

armed raid firearms and drugs police raid

Top Stories

    NDIS minister to visit after meeting Caringa CEO

    premium_icon NDIS minister to visit after meeting Caringa CEO

    Health NDIS minister meets with CEO and pledges to visit the region

    60 years flies by when you're having fun

    premium_icon 60 years flies by when you're having fun

    News Grafton couple celebrate a lifetime together with family

    SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    premium_icon SWOOPING SEASON: Valley's magpie hot-spots

    Pets & Animals Use our map to find out where the magpies are swooping this year

    Flying foxes getting too close for comfort

    premium_icon Flying foxes getting too close for comfort

    Environment Increase in bat interactions thought to be result of drought