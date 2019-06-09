Guy’s awkward interview moment puts rumours to rest

Aussie icon Guy Sebastian has opened up on what really went on with fellow The Voice judge, Delta Goodrem in an awkward interview with 60 Minutes reporter Tom Steinfort.

On tonight's episode, the singer speaks about his brief romance with the pop star after being quizzed by Steinfort - while his wife, Jules, sat beside him.

"It was a bit odd," Sebastian told The Daily Telegraph

"I'm a family man and Delta is so happy in her life. Even if it's all in jest, I don't want to contribute to making Delta look bad. She's been nothing but so kind and sweet to me.

"And there really is no story there. We identified early on we're just good mates. That's why we're still good mates," he told the publication.

Guy Sebastian on 60 Minutes.

Now one of Australia's most successful male artists of all time, Sebastian laughed off his "romantic" history with Goodrem when pressed about the relationship on tonight's episode.

"It was actually the first thing I said to Jules when we got back together," he says, revealing they "went on a few dates" after he took out the title of Australian Idol in 2003.

"I said, just so you know, I went on a few dates with Delta."

The Voice 2019 coaches, from left, Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland. Supplied by Channel 9.

Sebastian and Goodrem are now competing coaches on season eight of The Voice Australia and it's not the first time Sebastian has spilled the beans on a female colleague. The singer recently opened up on his longtime feud with Iggy Azalea since working with her on The X Factor.

"I don't like Iggy," he said matter of factly on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O. "She was awful to me. I had stuff on with my kids, she made us all wait for three hours or something, and then lobs up and has an attitude," he said.

"If I'm making everyone wait, which happens … at least charm it on a bit. Go, 'Oh I'm so sorry I'm late.' Make up something. Iggy would walk in a go, 'My time is my time, whatever, get over it.'"

Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian on X Factor.

Sebastian recently told Stellar that he "hated" his time on The X Factor, saying, "It was just childish, with all the bickering".

"Iggy wouldn't rock up. And when she did, she'd just roll her eyes. I hated it. I really struggled that year," he said.

Not so long after Sebastian made the comments, Azaela took to Twitter posting a scathing tweet that read: "I don't actually give a f**k about other people's opinions; I just can't turn down the change to tell someone they're a dumb b**ch. It's in my blood & there is no cure!"