Guy’s elaborate pick-up line goes viral

23rd Feb 2020 1:23 PM

Make room in the pick-up line Hall of Fame, we've got a new contender.

Trying to break the ice is no easy feat and looking for a different way to get the conversation flowing saw this guy go down a whole new path.

Social media user Tom uploaded images of his audacious pick-up attempt from a dating app after he matched with a girl named Chloe.

Instead of asking something about the girl, Tom went straight to asking for help about a pub trivia question he was having trouble with.

"At a pub quiz stuick on a question, can you help? Scottish football team, play in yellow and brown kit, begins with M … any ideas?" His message read.

The messages, clearly unusual compared to the normal lines thrown around, threw Chloe off and she couldn't quite get her head around what was going on.

Chloe: Um. Only know Rangers and uh … Celtic

Tom: With an M

Chloe: Mmmm … nope I got nothing

Tom: Maybe Google it, we're not allowed on it

Chloe: Are ya kidding

Tom: No?

Chloe: This is the weirdest chat up line ever

Tom: It's not a chat up line. I just want to win my pub quiz

Chloe: Well good luck

Tom: Are you really not gonna look for me

Chloe: Fine omg

Tom: Thank you angel

Things looked bleak for the guy and his hopes at winning pub trivia. But then with the answer delivered, things changed and Tom's masterplan was revealed.

Chloe: Motherwell?

Tom: Yeah she's not bad thanks for asking

Chloe: I hate you, Did you actually just do all that, for that.

The unbelievable efforts which were uploaded has seen the conversation whip around social media with users losing it over the pick-up lines.

At the time of writing this story the original tweet has received over 94,000 likes and been retweeted over 10,000 times.

Well played Tom, well played.

